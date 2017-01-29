Gallagher makes Mishler debut

Josh Gallagher had barely finished singing the words, “Even though we ain’t got money; I’m so in love with you, honey,” when he stopped mid-song and pointed to fans in the front row. In his first homecoming concert at the Mishler Theatre since coming in fourth place on “The Voice” television show last month, Gallagher yelled, “She said yes.” He and his audience had just witnessed a marriage proposal that stopped the Cresson-area native in the middle of “Danny’s Song.” Gallagher, who just got married in October, clearly was so ...