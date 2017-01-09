Bishop Guilfoyle, Benzel overwhelm Johnstown
Lili Benzel scored 22 points, and Bishop Guilfoyle jumped out to a 50-15 lead at halftime en route to a 67-22 Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference win over Johnstown ...
Lady Lions lose early momentum
The Altoona girls basketball team led Central Dauphin East, 7-0, in the first quarter when one of the Panthers’ key starters went down with an ...
Lion staying
Penn State’s Marcus Allen announced on Twitter Sunday that he would return to the Nittany Lions this fall for his senior season. “After a series of long ...
Nittany Lions hand Cornhuskers first loss of the season
LINCOLN, Neb. — The Penn State Nittany Lion wrestling team hammered home-standing No. 6 Nebraska Sunday for its second Big Ten road victory of ...
Lynx stroll past crowds in rare sightings
Free book giveaway: “The Glory of Gable’s: Deluxe Edition”
From time to time, the Mirror receives complimentary copies of books, and we like to share these with our readers. This week, we are giving ...
State riding dangerous fiscal course
Gov. Tom Wolf’s decision not to seek 2017-18 income and sales tax increases puts Pennsylvania on track for a more amicable budget-preparation exercise than the ...
Repair ties with Israel
Address reform in steps
Marriage licenses
Blair County Justin M. Daugherty and Mary J. Price, both of Claysburg. Darren C. Warner and Paula M. Biddle, both of Altoona. Lester L. Wilson and Judith A. ...
Divorces
Births
Marjorie I. Bussard
Marjorie I. Bussard, 96, a resident of Presbyterian Village at Hollidaysburg for the past two years, formerly of Williamsburg, died Sunday morning, Jan. 8, 2017, at ...
Pauline Helen Casciotti
Kenneth J. Irvin Sr.
Top Jobs
- ELECTRICIAN
- DIGITAL PRINTING & MAIL/DATA/POSTAL PERSON
- REGISTERED NURSES & MRI TECHNOLOGIST
- REGISTERED NURSES & MRI TECHNOLOGIST
- Heavy Equipment Mechanic
- SUPPLY CHAIN PROFESSIONAL
- Technical Service
- RESIDENTIAL SERVICE WORKERS
- MILLWRIGHT/INDUSTRIAL MECHANIC
- RESEARCH COORDINATOR