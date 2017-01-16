Chief: APD short on applicants

When the Altoona Police Department advertised for officer candidates in the not-too-distant past, more than 100 applicants would typically come forward. Following City Council’s decision several years ago requiring applicants to be certified for patrol — so the city could save the cost of training them — those surges have become trickles, according to Police Chief Janice Freehling, who spoke at a recent City Council meeting. “(It’s) not working,” Freehling told council. Last year, when the department was hiring, 20 people applied, 17 took the written civil service test ...