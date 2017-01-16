Good Knights

Perhaps more so than do most head coaches, first-year Moshannon Valley Area High School boys basketball coach Derrik Eckenrode gives his players a proverbial ‘A’ ...

Big changes to D6 playoff format

District 6 basketball fans won’t have to celebrate having a great season with a first-round playoff trip to Ebensburg or Hollidaysburg ...

Chiefs look for revenge vs. Steelers

Benzel sets mark for career points at BG

Nittany Lions working to keep commitments

While the journey might have reached a happy destination for Journey Brown, it appears there still are going to be a few twists and turns for Penn State football ...

Recruiting update

PENN STATE Player    Ht.    Wt.     Pos.    Hometown Damion Barber     6-3    245    DE    Harrisburg, Pa. Chose ...

Lions sign midfielder

Jones ties school record with 42 as Maryland holds off PSU

From down under: Former Men at Work singer Hay coming to State College

Earth Matters: Memories of a personal hero still inspirational

Workplace

Behind the desk

Organ donor possibilities encouraging

It’s estimated that a new name is added about every 10 minutes to this country’s organ waiting list. Lifesharing, a Donate Life organization, says about ...

Congress starts on wrong foot

State riding dangerous fiscal course

Deeds

Blair County Josephine Hillard to Jacob Davis, 507 W. 15th St., Tyrone, $98,500. Sarah Shaw to Thomas Slattery, property on Fifth Avenue, Altoona, ...

Bankruptcies

Marriage licenses

Louise Claybaugh

Louise Claybaugh, 92, Roaring Spring, died Saturday evening, Jan. 14, 2017, at The Village at Morrisons Cove. A complete obituary will appear in Tuesday’s ...

Celesta Dodson

Diane E. Hostler

How married to your cell phone are you?

Top Jobs

View All Jobs