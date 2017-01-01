BREAKING NEWS
Police: Officers shoot, kill man who killed trooper
Stories of the Year 2016
Penn State, BG football titles stand as top stories of 2016
One area football program continued its glorious run in 2016. Another enjoyed a return to glory. The Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic High School Marauders won their ...
2016 month-by-month area sports timeline
JANUARY n Penn State loses to Georgia in the TaxSlayer Bowl. After the game, QB Christian Hackenberg announces he will leave early for the NFL ...
Altoona’s Givens makes strides on, off field
LOS ANGELES — We’ve seen Kevin Givens develop before our eyes on the football field this season for Penn State, and there’s no doubt the redshirt freshman ...
Hollidaysburg’s Simpson getting ‘special’ chance
The opening kickoff was a bit short and fluttering in the wind and sleet at Rutgers, and for a moment, it appeared Zach Simpson was fading back ...
‘Hamilton’ creator Lin-Manuel Miranda entertainer of the year
Roll call of some of those who died in 2016
Death claimed transcendent political figures in 2016, including Cuba’s revolutionary leader and Thailand’s longtime king, but also took away ...
Workplace
New hires and promotions Dr. Brian S. Jacobs, a family medicine physician, is joining Tyrone Regional Health Network and the Tyrone Hospital medical staff, ...
Stocks higher as Nasdaq hits record and oil rises
Don’t lose hope: Make a better ’17
In his inaugural address on Jan. 20, 1961, President John F. Kennedy exhorted Americans to: “Ask not what your country can do for you, ask what you can do for your ...
Tax relief must be responsible
Posture on Israel troubling
Blair County Adam N. Elsaid, Philipsburg, and Jazmine P. Greene, Hollidaysburg. Duane A. Bush Jr. and Kristen L. Keller, both of State College. Samuel H. ...
