Sedlock reaches 1,000-point mark in setback
NORTHERN CAMBRIA — Northern Cambria senior guard Ally Sedlock scored her 1,000th point 34 seconds into the game on a baseline layup during the Lady Colts’ 52-32 ...
Bedford edges Highlanders thanks to Kline, Growden
PATTON — Bedford picked up its third win of the season, thanks to 14 points each from Davis Kline and Jace Growden in a 52-49 victory over ...
PSU recruiting hits some speedbumps late
The smooth ride Penn State football seemed to be enjoying on the recruiting front just 48 hours ago has gotten a bit bumpy. In the wake of the decommitment of ...
Faculty duo contribute to sports journal
A pair of Penn State faculty members co-edited and created content for a special edition of the “International Journal of the History of ...
Student of the month: Stephanie Mills, Bellwood-Antis High School
So long, nerdy sidekick: Female animators aim to nix cliches
SANTA CLARITA, Calif. — The California Institute of the Arts was created partly by Walt Disney’s desire to bring more top-flight animators ...
Altoona Snap Fitness set to close
The Snap Fitness location at 228 E. Chestnut Ave. remains open but will close this weekend. A sign on the door said the last day will be Sunday, Jan. 29, and the ...
Briefcase
Replacing school tax complicated
Anyone excited about the prospect of the Pennsylvania Legislature eliminating the school property tax this year needs to acknowledge the possibility of a big ...
Pardoning Manning wrong call
A thicker skin would aid Trump
Jan. 14, 2017 Evelyn Ivie DePaolis, a daughter born to Rebecca (Colombo) and Damon DePaolis, Altoona, at Nason Hospital, Roaring Spring, at 4:39 p.m. Jan. 15, ...
