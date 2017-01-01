BREAKING NEWS

BREAKING NEWS

PSU women beaten by Rutgers

Lauren Betar: Franciscan volleyball

Sanders patiently waiting behind Barkley

PSU’s play of the year forever links Allen, Haley

Earth Matters: Consider these environmentally friendly resolutions

Student of the month: Kathleen Price, Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic High School

Workplace

New hires and promotions Dr. Brian S. Jacobs, a family medicine physician, is joining Tyrone Regional Health Network and the Tyrone Hospital medical staff, ...

Deeds

Stocks higher as Nasdaq hits record and oil rises

Don’t lose hope: Make a better ’17

In his inaugural address on Jan. 20, 1961, President John F. Kennedy exhorted Americans to: “Ask not what your country can do for you, ask what you can do for your ...

Tax relief must be responsible

Posture on Israel troubling

Marriage licenses

Blair County Adam N. Elsaid, Philipsburg, and Jazmine P. Greene, Hollidaysburg. Duane A. Bush Jr. and Kristen L. Keller, both of State College. Samuel H. ...

Magisterial district judges

Births

Ruth Mary Boyles-Lonesky

Paul W. Weible

How far do you see the Steelers going in the playoffs?

Top Jobs

View All Jobs