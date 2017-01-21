Steelers ready to put heat on Brady
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Take it from Wade Phillips, slowing down Tom Brady is a goal often sought, but seldom achieved. “Good luck,” the new defensive ...
Lady Lions come up just short
Moral victories usually aren’t very gratifying, but count Friday night’s game as the exception for the Altoona Area High School Lady ...
Penn State hockey team loses shootout to OSU
UNIVERSITY PARK — The Penn State men’s ice hockey team, ranked No. 1 in the country, fell to Big Ten foe Ohio State Friday night in a seven-round shootout after ...
Lady Lions beat Cornhuskers as Spann hits career milestone
UNIVERSITY PARK — The Penn State women’s basketball team notched its second-straight Big Ten Conference victory with an 86-69 win over the ...
Right at home: From scrap heap to style file
Recycling has become the norm in many communities. Plastic, glass, metal and paper makes its weekly trek to processing plants across the country. Much of it gets ...
Garden Notes: Be vigilant in protecting your trees from Fire Blight
Me: Aw, nuts! Are you serious? The Arborist: Looks like Fire Blight to me. Sorry. * * * Fire Blight is an incredibly destructive ...
New state officials send right message
Pennsylvania’s new attorney general and state treasurer were right in emphasizing integrity in government during their swearing-in ceremonies on Tuesday. Both ...
Let’s keep open mind on Trump
Address budget for police
Jan. 7, 2017 Kole Steven Wyant, a son born to Emily E. Camerer and Levi D. Wyant, Roaring Spring, at Nason Hospital, Roaring Spring, at 6:55 p.m. Jan. 8, ...
