Dorothy Irene “Dot” Mervine, 73, a resident of Maybrook Hills Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center, Altoona, formerly of Cresson, passed away Friday. She was born in Canton, Ohio, daughter of the late John and Alice (Diechert) Lantz.

Surviving are her son, Sean Lantz and wife, Bobby; grandchildren, Zackary Lantz and girlfriend, Gillian Pietrowski; Ethan Lantz and girlfriend, Makayla Yingling; Erika Lee and husband, Tyler; and Hannah Rogers; great-grandchildren, Keegan and Ivy Lee; siblings, Linda Lantz, Richard Lantz and wife, Barb, Marion Lantz and Keith “Ted” Lantz; brother-in-law, Mike Latterner; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her great-grandchild, Charlie Lee; and siblings, Harry “Fred” Lantz and Bonnie Latterner.

Dorothy was a member of Cresson United Metho­dist Church. She was a 1966 graduate of Cresson Joint High School. Dorothy worked as an LPN at Altoona Mercy Hospital, Garvey Manor and the Cresson Center, from which she retired.

She was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers, Pirates and Penguins fan. Dorothy enjoyed her volunteer work at St. Vincent de Paul and the church. She also loved to crochet afghans.

At her request, a private family viewing will be held with the Rev. Stephen Moore, officiant. Arrangements have been entrusted to Anderson Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 233 Keystone Ave., Cresson. Condolences may be made at AndersonFamilyFuneralHomes.com.